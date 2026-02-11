ECARX (ECX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0320) per share and revenue of $311.9040 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of ECX stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. ECARX has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Get ECARX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECX. Wall Street Zen raised ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ECARX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ECARX by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 950,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 110,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ECARX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,155,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ECARX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.