Arthur Coviello, Jr. Buys 12,000 Shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Trading Up 4.7%

TENB opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenable by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 59.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

