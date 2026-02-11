Rothschild Robert De Sells 1,149 Shares of PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $214,575.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,491,369.75. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Rothschild Robert De sold 10,000 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $1,818,100.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Rothschild Robert De sold 10,151 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,890,014.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 8,700 shares of PrimeEnergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,590,795.00.

PrimeEnergy Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.00. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $126.40 and a 12 month high of $238.20. The company has a market capitalization of $309.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy by 673.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PrimeEnergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PrimeEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

