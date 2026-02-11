Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 6,558 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $424,958.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,712.80. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ZION stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January — down ~16.8% to about 5.33M shares (?3.7% of shares outstanding) and a short?interest ratio of ~2.4 days, which reduces immediate short?selling pressure. MarketBeat ZION

Short interest fell sharply in January — down ~16.8% to about 5.33M shares (?3.7% of shares outstanding) and a short?interest ratio of ~2.4 days, which reduces immediate short?selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Zions declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45/share (ann. $1.80), ex?dividend Feb 12 and payable Feb 19 — a steady yield (~2.8%) that supports income?oriented investors and can underpin the share price. MarketBeat ZION

Zions declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45/share (ann. $1.80), ex?dividend Feb 12 and payable Feb 19 — a steady yield (~2.8%) that supports income?oriented investors and can underpin the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~76.8%) and some funds (Geode, LSV) modestly increased positions in Q4 — stable institutional backing but not a dramatic catalyst on its own. MarketBeat ZION

Institutional ownership is high (~76.8%) and some funds (Geode, LSV) modestly increased positions in Q4 — stable institutional backing but not a dramatic catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall (average rating: Hold; avg. PT ? $63.32). This gives limited directional pressure absent fresh analyst action. Zacks coverage

Analyst coverage is mixed overall (average rating: Hold; avg. PT ? $63.32). This gives limited directional pressure absent fresh analyst action. Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives sold stock on Feb 6: EVP Steven D. Stephens sold 15,476 shares (~$1.02M at ~$65.90) and EVP Jennifer A. Smith sold 6,558 shares (~$425k at $64.80). Both sales trimmed their holdings by ~25–27% — insider selling can trigger investor concern about insider conviction even if proceeds are for personal reasons. Insider Selling Alert SEC Form 4 – Stephens

Two senior executives sold stock on Feb 6: EVP Steven D. Stephens sold 15,476 shares (~$1.02M at ~$65.90) and EVP Jennifer A. Smith sold 6,558 shares (~$425k at $64.80). Both sales trimmed their holdings by ~25–27% — insider selling can trigger investor concern about insider conviction even if proceeds are for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded ZION from Outperform to Neutral and set a $65 target — a visible sell?side change that can weigh on momentum, especially when combined with recent insider sales. Baird downgrade (via Zacks)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.32.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

