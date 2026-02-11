Jerry Burris Sells 5,244 Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Burris sold 5,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the sale, the director owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.2%

NVT opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

