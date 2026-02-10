Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Teradata also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.750-0.790 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. 3,414,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Teradata has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teradata by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.