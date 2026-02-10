Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $65,517.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 104,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,602.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,508. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

