Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 5,285.2% in January

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,041,717 shares, an increase of 5,285.2% from the January 15th total of 19,344 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,377,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 602.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kaixin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kaixin has an average rating of “Sell”.

Kaixin Trading Down 12.4%

Kaixin Company Profile

NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 318,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,455. Kaixin has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: KXIN) is a China-based integrated automotive services company primarily engaged in the distribution and financing of passenger vehicles. The company’s core business lines include new car sales through a network of franchised dealerships, used-vehicle trade-ins and resale, as well as a full suite of after-sales services such as maintenance, repair and parts supply. By combining vehicle distribution with complementary services, Kaixin aims to capture value across the entire ownership lifecycle.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Kaixin has expanded its footprint across central and western regions of China.

