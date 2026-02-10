Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,465 shares, a growth of 8,517.6% from the January 15th total of 17 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 472 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CTPCY stock remained flat at $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Citic has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

CITIC (OTCMKTS: CTPCY) is a diversified Chinese conglomerate and the publicly traded arm of CITIC Group, a state-owned investment company. The company operates as an investment holding platform with businesses spanning financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, real estate, and investment and asset management. Through its portfolio of operating units and equity investments, CITIC participates in both commercial and industrial activities across multiple sectors.

In financial services, CITIC’s activities typically include banking, securities, trust and other capital market-related businesses conducted via holdings and strategic investments.

