MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, Zacks reports. MNTN had a negative return on equity of 30.86% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Company reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $87.1M (up 36% YoY ex?Maximum Effort), full?year revenue of $290.1M , Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $28.1M , and a cash balance of $210M with no debt.

Customer traction accelerated: 3,632 active PTV customers on a TTM basis (up 63% YoY), driven by a push deeper into SMBs and strong expansion (net retention >115%), which management says supports durable LTV:CAC economics.

MNTN is ramping product and AI capabilities—highlighting QuickFrame AI (5,000+ users early adoption), MNTN Match targeting, and upcoming AI media?planning tools—to shorten time?to?live for new TV advertisers and improve campaign performance.

Guidance implies a slowdown from 2025 growth: Q1 2026 revenue guide implies ~22% YoY growth (midpoint) and full?year 2026 revenue growth guidance is ~23% (midpoint), while the company is investing in 53 new sales hires, which may pressure near?term margins despite longer?term leverage expectations.

MNTN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 1,721,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,348. The company has a market capitalization of $359.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. MNTN has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $1,160,444.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,520 shares of company stock worth $6,005,775.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MNTN during the second quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MNTN in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MNTN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of MNTN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MNTN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company’s core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

