J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.750-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.29. 2,297,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 19.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $7,787,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

