Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Mattel’s conference call:

Mattel agreed to acquire full ownership of Mattel163 (total valuation $380M; $159M purchase for NetEase’s 50%); the deal is largely funded from JV cash, is expected to be immediately accretive, and materially scales Mattel’s self?published mobile games and digital customer?acquisition capabilities.

Q4 gross billings grew 6% (POS +3% globally) but U.S. December orders underperformed, leaving full?year results below expectations; the company increased promotions and took inventory actions that pressured margins and reduced 2025 profitability.

2026 guidance targets 3%–6% constant?currency net sales growth, ~50% adjusted gross margin, $550M–$600M adjusted operating income and $1.18–$1.30 adjusted EPS, while Mattel plans ~$150M of strategic investments (digital games, first?party data, D2C and performance marketing) that will weigh on 2026 but are expected to be self?funding and drive acceleration in 2027.

The company is moving to a brand?centric strategy to capture IP value across toys, entertainment, D2C and digital — highlighted by global Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rights from 2027, two Mattel IP films in 2026 (Masters of the Universe theatrical and Matchbox on Apple TV), and the strong launch of Mattel Brick Shop — positioning for higher?margin growth over time.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cfra Research downgraded Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 778,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Mattel

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel to acquire full ownership of the Mattel163 mobile-games studio, strengthening its digital-games footprint and recurring-revenue opportunities; this accelerates control over a growing segment of its business. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: New and renewed IP initiatives — including a Masters of the Universe movie-toys rollout and a year-long Barbie anniversary/animated special calendar — support long-term brand monetization and seasonal product catalysts. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue grew ~7.3% year-over-year to $1.77B, indicating underlying demand, but the top line still missed consensus — a mixed operational signal for investors focused on growth metrics. Read More.

Q4 revenue grew ~7.3% year-over-year to $1.77B, indicating underlying demand, but the top line still missed consensus — a mixed operational signal for investors focused on growth metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: a sharp increase in call buying was observed, which could reflect some speculative or hedged bullish positioning despite the earnings miss.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.39 missed consensus (~$0.53–$0.54) and revenue of $1.77B fell short of estimates, pressuring near-term sentiment despite slightly higher year-over-year sales. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $1.18–$1.30, well below the Street consensus (~$1.75), and issued revenue guidance roughly in line but with downside risk — the weak profit outlook is the primary driver of the selloff. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets report a sharp intraday selloff (shares tumbled into the single-digit percentage range) as investors reprice expectations after the miss and conservative guidance. Read More.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

See Also

