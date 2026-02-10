Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. Angi had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

Angi Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,146. The firm has a market cap of $516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.73. Angi has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Angi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Angi from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company’s services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie’s List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.