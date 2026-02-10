Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.090-6.25 EPS.
WELL stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $209.05.
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued bullish FY?2026 guidance (EPS range 6.090–6.25), well above consensus, signaling management expects materially stronger full?year earnings and supporting higher valuation expectations. Welltower expects annual FFO above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Normalized FFO beat: Q4 normalized FFO of $1.45/share topped estimates and was up ~28% year?over?year, showing cash?flow strength that REIT investors focus on for dividends and valuation. Welltower (WELL) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: revenue and same?store NOI accelerated (SSNOI +15%, Seniors Housing Operating SSNOI +20.4%) driven by occupancy gains and higher RevPOR — a sign of improving pricing/power in senior housing. Welltower Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Active portfolio activity: the company disclosed large pro?rata investment and disposition flows ($13.9B acquisitions including UK closings; $7.5B dispositions/loan payoffs), which reshapes the balance sheet and portfolio mix but will take time to fully impact earnings. Welltower Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Large GAAP EPS miss: reported GAAP EPS of $0.14 missed the consensus (~$1.41), reflecting non?cash items, higher expenses or accounting adjustments that can confuse headline metrics and prompt investor concern despite stronger underlying FFO. Welltower earnings missed by $0.42, revenue topped estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/transaction risk: an external investigation was reported into a large UK care?home deal tied to takeover activity — potential regulatory or PR headwinds for UK operations or future M&A execution. Investigation launched into US firm’s £6bn deal
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 23.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of Welltower by 37.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.
The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.
