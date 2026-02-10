Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $58.1150, with a volume of 4160430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Cogent Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

