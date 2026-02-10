Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.94%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
