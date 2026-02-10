Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. Pinnacle Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

