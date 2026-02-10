NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. 2,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 37,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.1150.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

