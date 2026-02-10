Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII):

2/10/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $384.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $376.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2026 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2025 – Huntington Ingalls Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total transaction of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,948.97. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,637 shares of company stock worth $5,331,276 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

