Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE: HIG):
- 2/5/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.
- 1/14/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $152.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.
Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group
In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $14,214,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 338,247 shares of company stock valued at $46,587,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Hartford Insurance Group
- HCTI: Under the Radar and Building an AI Healthcare Empire
- They’ve Built Major Gold Stories Before – And They’re Doing It Again
- This coin has everything going for it
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Gold’s rally is big — but what comes next could be bigger
Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.