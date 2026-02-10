Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE: HIG):

2/5/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

1/14/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $152.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $14,214,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. This trade represents a 34.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 338,247 shares of company stock valued at $46,587,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

