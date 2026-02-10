Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $564.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $660.00 target price on Medpace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.82.

Medpace Stock Down 12.4%

MEDP stock traded down $65.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $578.30 and its 200-day moving average is $539.57. Medpace has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total transaction of $394,580.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 646,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,694,426.96. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.35, for a total transaction of $1,771,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,100. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 302,192 shares of company stock worth $182,019,762 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

