Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/7/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/6/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/13/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America was given a new $237.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/29/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 12/23/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.
RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.
