Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/13/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Reinsurance Group of America was given a new $237.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/29/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/23/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Reinsurance Group of America was given a new $208.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.