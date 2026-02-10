Jerash Holdings (US)’s (JRSH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JRSH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 69,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,522. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter worth $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

