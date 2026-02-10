ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,558,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,550. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 369,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

