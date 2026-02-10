Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. 1,366,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,843 shares of company stock valued at $448,124. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat and solid growth — Dynatrace reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue of $515.5M (up 18.2% YoY), beating estimates and showing continued ARR momentum. BusinessWire: Q3 Results

Q3 results beat and solid growth — Dynatrace reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue of $515.5M (up 18.2% YoY), beating estimates and showing continued ARR momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — management lifted Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.380–$0.390 (vs. $0.300 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $1.670–$1.690 (vs. ~$1.34 consensus), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line outlook. BusinessWire: Guidance

Raised guidance — management lifted Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.380–$0.390 (vs. $0.300 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $1.670–$1.690 (vs. ~$1.34 consensus), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line outlook. Positive Sentiment: $1.0 billion buyback approved — the board authorized repurchase of up to ~$1B (about 9.8% of shares), a clear signal of confidence in cash generation and a move that should be accretive to EPS and support the share price. RTT News: Buyback

$1.0 billion buyback approved — the board authorized repurchase of up to ~$1B (about 9.8% of shares), a clear signal of confidence in cash generation and a move that should be accretive to EPS and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — KeyCorp raised its price target to $52 and gave an “overweight” rating, pointing to meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga: KeyCorp PT Raise

Analyst support — KeyCorp raised its price target to $52 and gave an “overweight” rating, pointing to meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — BTIG cut its target from $67 to $53 but maintained a “buy” rating, which still implies upside but reflects a trimmed valuation view. Benzinga: BTIG Target Cut

Mixed analyst action — BTIG cut its target from $67 to $53 but maintained a “buy” rating, which still implies upside but reflects a trimmed valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst commentary highlights secular drivers — coverage notes that cloud partnerships and expanding free cash flow are supporting growth and enabling buybacks; useful context but not new data. Fool: Coverage on Drivers

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

