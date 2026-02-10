iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.09 and last traded at $97.0450, with a volume of 1222554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.72.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,349,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after buying an additional 915,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

