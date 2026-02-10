iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.09 and last traded at $97.0450, with a volume of 1222554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.72.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Gold’s rally is big — but what comes next could be bigger
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.