iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.03 and last traded at $108.0650, with a volume of 140250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

