iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.4360, with a volume of 678801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,378.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,905,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 393.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,085,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,985 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,066.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,677,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,953.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 582,615 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 821,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

