Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 24076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.
MKTAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Makita has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Makita had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.96%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Makita Corporation (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) is a global manufacturer of professional and consumer power tools headquartered in Anj?, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Founded in 1915 as an electric motor sales and repair company, it incorporated as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. in 1958 and has since expanded its product portfolio to serve both industrial and residential markets. The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and distribution of power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories.
Makita’s product lineup includes cordless and corded electric drills, drivers, saws, grinders, sanders and rotary hammers, as well as pneumatic and gasoline-powered machinery.
