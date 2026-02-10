Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Director Robert Schriesheim Sells 5,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,063. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $187.57. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $717.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.
The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.
