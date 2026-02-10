Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Director Robert Schriesheim Sells 5,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,063. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $187.57. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $717.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

