ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 8278616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Raised / solid guidance — Management set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $1.10–$1.12 (consensus ~$0.96) and Q1 EPS of $0.250–$0.270 (in line with consensus). Revenue guidance was given at roughly $1.2B–$1.3B for FY and $306M–$309M for Q1. The FY EPS guidance materially topping Street expectations is supporting the rally.

Analyst cut — Mizuho lowered its price target from $12 to $10 and moved to a "neutral" rating. That could cap upside in the near term despite the beat and stronger guidance; the new target still implied notable upside from the ~ $7.32 level.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.40%.The business had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

