Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $129.50 and last traded at $128.0450, with a volume of 1180710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.39.

The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Entegris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,160. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $7,804,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 306,422 shares in the company, valued at $36,651,135.42. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 131,146 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $644,841,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,786,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 183.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

