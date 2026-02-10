Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $409.60, but opened at $389.60. Saia shares last traded at $375.8450, with a volume of 257,680 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 8.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $262.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,115.20. This represents a 29.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Saia by 334.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 52.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 8.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average of $314.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

