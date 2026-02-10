Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $49,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Dividend Announcement

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

