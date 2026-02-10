Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,523,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% in the third quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

