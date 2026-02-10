RFG Advisory LLC Buys 26,159 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,752,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,680,000 after purchasing an additional 83,988 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,542,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,418,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 352,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 236,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 266,635 shares during the period.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance
SPYI opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.
