Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

