Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,274,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,948,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high?quality office and mixed?use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit?oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid?20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

