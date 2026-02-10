Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $2.77 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 17.9% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.