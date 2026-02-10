RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Semler Scientific Inc. $SMLR

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $2,799,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 446.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $310.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 130.80% and a return on equity of 34.21%.

Semler Scientific, Inc, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive monitoring solutions for intracranial pressure. The company’s core focus is on improving patient care in neurocritical and acute care settings by providing clinicians with advanced diagnostic tools that reduce the risks associated with invasive procedures.

The company’s flagship product, the NICO Monitor, employs proprietary acoustic monitoring technology to continuously estimate intracranial pressure and compliance at the bedside.

