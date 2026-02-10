Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Capital One Financial raised Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

