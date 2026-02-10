Head to Head Analysis: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -172.61% -119.98% -53.04% Advantage Energy 9.39% 3.75% 2.06%

Risk & Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $46.20 million 15.25 -$135.75 million ($0.95) -4.42 Advantage Energy $396.54 million 3.41 $15.85 million $0.25 32.36

This table compares Energy Vault and Advantage Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 2 1 3 0 2.17 Advantage Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 36.37%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Energy Vault on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

