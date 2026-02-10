Financial Analysis: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) versus YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and YETI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33 YETI 0 8 7 0 2.47

Valuation and Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.06%. YETI has a consensus price target of $44.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given YETI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and YETI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 1.10 $13.43 million $0.19 61.63 YETI $1.83 billion 1.98 $175.69 million $1.92 24.30

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. YETI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 1.89% 2.34% 1.53% YETI 8.75% 23.62% 13.98%

Summary

YETI beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

