ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,367,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,181,000 after purchasing an additional 243,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,296,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,383,000 after buying an additional 77,795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,828,000 after acquiring an additional 474,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

