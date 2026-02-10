PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3%
SDHY opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $17.18.
At least 80% of SDHY’s net assets are allocated to high yield securities with a weighted average portfolio duration generally capped at three years or less.
