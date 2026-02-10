Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $188.50

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.6842.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.93 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

