Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,194 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,021,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $54,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 803.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,350,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,507 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,466,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,324,000 after buying an additional 1,771,280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,040,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

