Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 68,875 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,875 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

JEPQ opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

