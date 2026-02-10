Costello Asset Management INC Invests $579,000 in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF $FFLG

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFLG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,225,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,500 shares in the last quarter. Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 235,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

