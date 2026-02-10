Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,124 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 555.2% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $208.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WCN opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.09. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.06 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.