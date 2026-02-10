Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 521.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOOG opened at $441.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.92. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $456.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
